Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Luz's life story with friends and family

Share Luz's life story with friends and family

BONILLA—Luz M., 101, of Walden, NY died on September 20, 2020 CREMATION: Private at Cedar Hill Crematory. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Plans will be announced at a later date by the family. ARRANGEMENTS: White, Venuto and Morrill Funeral and Cremation Service, 188 N. Plank Road, Newburgh, NY.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store