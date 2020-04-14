|
|
Luz Maria Arocho Maldonado
July 31, 1938 - April 11, 2020
Monsey, NY, Formerly of Newburgh, NY
Luz Maria Arocho Maldonado, also lovingly known as Lola by her family, passed away of covid related ailments on April 11th, 2020 at the age of 82. Luz transitioned peacefully, surrounded by the voices and pictures of the family she so deeply cared for her entire life.
Born and raised on what was then fertile coffee land in the mountains of Moca, Puerto Rico, Luz tended to the farm and cared for her loving family and siblings on the island before migrating to Newark, NJ. There, she met what would be the love of her life - her husband, Hermenegildo "Herman" Maldonado. Together, they shared decades of laughter, love and companionship.
A strong Puerto Rican woman, Luz raised 9 children – Nelson, Herman Jr, Eddie, Harry, Milda, Elizabeth, Jerry, Evelyn and Rocky. She loved watching her two granddaughters, Simone and Phoebe, grow up in Newburgh. Luz was known to all as a devoted and loving wife, mother, sister and friend. The twinkle in her eye, the taste of her rice and beans, and her countless bendiciones always let you know how much she loved you. Flowers and gardening brought her joy, seeding new life in fertile soil, and tending to her gandules, avocado and coconut trees when she lived in Florida. She made the most amazing pasteles in the world and nurtured her children with an abundance of food and love. Dutiful and ever vigilant, Luz's love ran deep and enduring, and in return, she was deeply loved. She is now rejoicing with her husband under the warmth and light of our Creator. One day, our hearts will be re-united. Until then, she will be profoundly missed.
A small family service will be held at Brooks Funeral Home, followed by her internment at St. George's Cemetery in Newburgh, NY. A celebration of her life will be held later this year.
To send a personal condolence, please visit www.Brooksfh.com or call 845-561-8300.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020