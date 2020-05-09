Lydia Bonita
July 24, 1932 - May 7, 2020
Warwick, NY
Lydia Bonita, longtime resident of Warwick, NY passed away on May 7, 2020 at St. Anthony Community Hospital. She was 87 years old.
Born on July 24, 1932, in Bronx, NY, she was the daughter of E. Bertha (Kraemer) and Otto Doelling.
Lydia was married to the late Thomas J. Bonita Jr. for 54 years. Lydia is survived by their children, Lydia Vanduynhoven (Casey) of Florida, NY, Thomas Bonita III (Elizabeth) of Centreville, VA, Richard Bonita (Alyson) of New Windsor and William Bonita (MaryJane) of Burlingham, NY; ten grandchildren: Tracey, William, Joseph, Richard, Alexa, Desarae, Casey, Aaron, Kristen and Thomas; ten great-grandchildren: William, Joseph, Briana, Emma, Emilia, Shelby, Jaxon, Monroe, Ava and Ryleigh; brother, Otto C. Doelling of Bothell, WA; sister, Betty Fowler of NH; and several nieces and nephews.
Lydia was an amazing cook and baker. She was also an excellent seamstress. Mom was an accomplished piano player as well. A family statement reads, "Family was everything to Lydia. She loved having all of us around. She especially enjoyed playing Scrabble and card games with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. We will all remember sharing the great meals she made, her hugs and the way she made each of us feel as if we were her favorite."
The family would like to thank the staff at St. Anthony Hospital, Schervier Pavilion and Valley View as well as the Warwick Ambulance volunteers for their kindness and caring, and the DeGroat and VanDunk families for their many kindnesses to Mom.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Warwick Ambulance Services, Inc. P.O. Box 315, Warwick, NY 10990.
Due to the current circumstances restricting public gatherings, services will take place at a later date.
Private arrangements have been made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, please visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 9 to May 10, 2020.