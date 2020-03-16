|
|
Lyman "Bubby" Bates
September 3, 1936 - March 12, 2020
Hilton, NY formerly of Newburgh, NY
Lyman "Bubby" Bates passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on March 12th, 2020 at the age of 83.
Predeceased by his parents, Lyman Bates and Concetta Reed.
He is survived by his wife, Lois; sons, Louis (Kim) and Michael (Pattie); Sisters, Ann Schaffer, Carol Garvey, Trish (Lance) Brone, Doreen (Warren) Soltis; brother, Robert Bates; grandchildren, Michael and Ashley; in-laws, Nancy Rounds and Frank Miller along with many nieces; nephews; cousins and many special friends. He will be missed by all.
At Bubby's request there will be no calling hours with a private inurnment. To share a memory please visit:www.NewcomerRochester.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020