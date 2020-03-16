Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Lyman Bates
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lyman "Bubby" Bates

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lyman "Bubby" Bates Obituary
Lyman "Bubby" Bates
September 3, 1936 - March 12, 2020
Hilton, NY formerly of Newburgh, NY
Lyman "Bubby" Bates passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on March 12th, 2020 at the age of 83.
Predeceased by his parents, Lyman Bates and Concetta Reed.
He is survived by his wife, Lois; sons, Louis (Kim) and Michael (Pattie); Sisters, Ann Schaffer, Carol Garvey, Trish (Lance) Brone, Doreen (Warren) Soltis; brother, Robert Bates; grandchildren, Michael and Ashley; in-laws, Nancy Rounds and Frank Miller along with many nieces; nephews; cousins and many special friends. He will be missed by all.
At Bubby's request there will be no calling hours with a private inurnment. To share a memory please visit:www.NewcomerRochester.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lyman's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -