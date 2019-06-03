|
|
Lyn Marie Mason
July 26, 1981 - May 31, 2019
Port Jervis, NY
Lyn Marie Mason age 37 of Port Jervis, NY passed away May 31, 2019 at her home. She was born on July 26, 1981 in New York City, NY the daughter of Robert and Lynnette Rhoades Mason.
Lyn was raised in Port Jervis and graduated from Port Jervis High School. She proudly served our country with the US Navy. Lyn was a member of the Neversink Engine Co. #1, Port Jervis Fire Dept. and a a member of the Port Jervis Fire Police. She is survived by her parents, Robert and Lynnette Mason of Port Jervis, her beloved daughter, Cora Knight Mason at home, who she loved so much and thought the world of. She is also survived by Eric Gunderman, Cora's father. Lyn was born the youngest of triplets and is survived by her sisters, Helen and Senie Mason, her brother, Russell Mason, her nephew, Logan, her nieces, Skyelynne and Meadow. She was pre-deceased by her brother, Ryan and her sister, Rhonda.
Services will be private and interment will take place at Laurel Grove Cemetery, Port Jervis. Arrangements are by the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY. For information, directions or to send condolence note to the family visit knight-auchmoody.com.
Published in Times Herald-Record from June 3 to June 7, 2019