Lynn Sharon Findling
October 14, 1948 - April 23, 2020
Ocala, FL - Formerly of Mountiandale, NY
Lynn Findling, 71 was born in Monticello, NY to Sidney and Sylvia (Goldress) Rosenthal. She grew up in Mountaindale, NY and graduated from Fallsburg Central High School. Lynn married the love of her life, Harvey Findling and they continued to live in Mountaindale with their sons, Marc and Andrew. Lynn and Harvey just recently celebrated their 52nd wedding anniversary.
After 38 years in business Lynn and Harvey retired to Florida. There she fought the hard battle against cancer for 18 months and died on April 23, 2020. Lynn never complained, just greeted each day with bravery and resolve. Always minimizing her pain and discomfort because she was more concerned about the affect it would have on Harvey.
Lynn and Harvey moved to Ocala, Florida in 2017. Even though they have lived in Indigo East (OTOW) for a relatively short time before discovery of cancer, the outpouring of well wishes and support from her friends during treatment is heartwarming. Comments such as: A delight to be with, well loved, loving and sweet, great smile, sweetest and most caring person I've ever known, fun to just sit and talk to, wonderful sense of humor were just some of the things written on the sympathy cards that were sent. Lynn was all of these things and more.
Family was the center of Lynn's life. She loved attending school activities, sporting events, and beamed with pride over the achievements of her children and grandchildren.
Married 52 years, in business together 38 years, Lynn was the steadying and guiding influence. Always uplifting and supportive; the best partner in life you could wish for, no amount of time can even begin to heal the heartbreak felt upon losing her.
Lynn is predeceased by her parents. Sidney and Sylvia (Goldress) Rosenthal; aunt, Sally Rosenthal; and sister-in-law, Joanne Findling (Alan). Lynn leaves behind her husband, Harvey; sons, Marc (Carrie) and Andrew (Michelle); grandchildren: Patrick, Jillian, Bryson, Devon, and Kayleen; brothers-in-law, Alan and Leonard (Gale); nieces, nephews, cousins, and sister, Helaine.
The family would like to express their thanks and gratitude to the doctors, nurses, aids, and staff of River Garden Hebrew Home in Jacksonville, Florida who provided Lynn with loving care. They were truly exceptional.
Funeral arrangements were done by Colonial Memorial Funeral Home, Woodbourne, NY on Sunday April 26, 2020 at the Hebrew Congregation Cemetery of Mountaindale in Glen Wild, NY. Due to national gathering restrictions and the public health risks caused by the Covid-19 Pandemic there was no public funeral service. A public Celebration of Life and Unveiling will be announced at a later date. A small forest of trees has been donated by friends to be planted in Israel in Lynn's memory. If you would like to add to that please do so thru the Jewish National Fund at Shiva.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 1 to May 3, 2020.