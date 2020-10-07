1/1
Lynn Wason Jansen
1944 - 2020
Lynn Wason Jansen
March 8, 1944 - October 2, 2020
Washingtonville, NY
Lynn Wason Jansen passed away on October 2, 2020 at Good Samaritan Hospital in Suffern, New York, She was 76 years old.
Lynn was born in Recife, Brazil on March 8, 1944 top Edward and Agnes (Lundberg) Wason. She graduated from James Monroe High School and worked for R H Donnelly Company until she married Robert G Jansen on June 20, 1964.
She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Robert G Jansen; her son, Keith and her granddaughter, Krystal; her daughter, Kim and her husband, Scott Johnson.
Lynn was loved by her many friends and will be sorely missed.
As per Lynn wishes there will be no visitation and she will be cremated.
To leave an online condolence please visit www.davidtfergusonfh.com

Published in Times Herald-Record from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
David T. Ferguson Funeral Home
20 North Street
Washingtonville, NY 10992
8454969106
