Lynn Wason Jansen
March 8, 1944 - October 2, 2020
Washingtonville, NY
Lynn Wason Jansen passed away on October 2, 2020 at Good Samaritan Hospital in Suffern, New York, She was 76 years old.
Lynn was born in Recife, Brazil on March 8, 1944 top Edward and Agnes (Lundberg) Wason. She graduated from James Monroe High School and worked for R H Donnelly Company until she married Robert G Jansen on June 20, 1964.
She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Robert G Jansen; her son, Keith and her granddaughter, Krystal; her daughter, Kim and her husband, Scott Johnson.
Lynn was loved by her many friends and will be sorely missed.
As per Lynn wishes there will be no visitation and she will be cremated.
To leave an online condolence please visit www.davidtfergusonfh.com