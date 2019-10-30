|
Lynne Schumer
March 13, 1940 - October 29, 2019
Kiamesha, NY
Lynne Schumer, a long-time area resident, passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday, October 29, 2019. She was 79. The daughter of the late Aaron and Sarah Garson Schumer, Lynne was born on March 13, 1940 in Brooklyn, NY.
A family statement reads: "Mom truly adored her family and friends. She loved ballroom dancing, gardening, going out for dinner, garage sales with Jodi as well as animals – especially her beloved dog Delylah."
Survivors include her two children: Robert Schwartz and Jodi Mantia; nephews: Brett, Leslie and Jazzy Schumer, whom she adored; as well as her great-nephew: Jonah Schumer.
Lynne was predeceased by her parents; her brother, Steven Schumer and uncle, Dave "Cookie" Gerson.
A funeral service will take place at 1 p.m. on Friday, November 1st at the Joseph N. Garlick Funeral Home, 388 Broadway, Monticello, NY 12701.
Memorial contributions in Lynne's name may be made to the Sullivan County SPCA, 104 Rock Hill Drive, Rock Hill, NY 12775.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the Joseph N. Garlick Funeral Home - Monticello; "Honorably Serving the Tri-County Jewish Community for 70 Years" 845-794-7474 or www.josephngarlickfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019