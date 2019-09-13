|
|
Lynwood "Junie" Clemmer Jr
February 15th 1934 - September 11th 2019
Jupiter, FL
Lynwood "Junie" Clemmer Jr entered into rest on September 11th,2019. He was 85. The son of Lynwood and Elizabeth Clemmer was born February 15th, 1934 in Middletown, NY. Junie was a veteran of the US Army and was predeceased by his loving wife Gertrude "Gert" . They were owners of two taverns The Globe Hotel and Clemmer's Keg and Kettle located in Middletown. Junie also worked as a Motor Vehicle Clerk in Middletown office before retiring.
Junie was very involved in local organizations among them were the Elk's Club, Lion's Club, First Ward Club and Eagles Fire Department. He had a passion for Fastpitch Softball serving as president of the Middletown City League. He also organized multiple softball tournaments at Davidge Park where teams from around the country and Canada would come to Middletown to play. He managed a traveling team who played successfully in National and World Tournaments. Junie is a member of the NYS Softball Hall of Fame.
He is survived by sons Henry Ruckdeschel, Alan (Coleen) Clemmer, John (Lori) Clemmer, Charles Clemmer, and daughter Bette Stage. He was predeceased by his brother Robert
A celebration of life is being planned in Middletown, NY at a future date.
