Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Lynwood Clemmer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lynwood "Junie" Clemmer Jr.


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lynwood "Junie" Clemmer Jr. Obituary
Lynwood "Junie" Clemmer Jr
February 15th 1934 - September 11th 2019
Jupiter, FL
Lynwood "Junie" Clemmer Jr entered into rest on September 11th,2019. He was 85. The son of Lynwood and Elizabeth Clemmer was born February 15th, 1934 in Middletown, NY. Junie was a veteran of the US Army and was predeceased by his loving wife Gertrude "Gert" . They were owners of two taverns The Globe Hotel and Clemmer's Keg and Kettle located in Middletown. Junie also worked as a Motor Vehicle Clerk in Middletown office before retiring.
Junie was very involved in local organizations among them were the Elk's Club, Lion's Club, First Ward Club and Eagles Fire Department. He had a passion for Fastpitch Softball serving as president of the Middletown City League. He also organized multiple softball tournaments at Davidge Park where teams from around the country and Canada would come to Middletown to play. He managed a traveling team who played successfully in National and World Tournaments. Junie is a member of the NYS Softball Hall of Fame.
He is survived by sons Henry Ruckdeschel, Alan (Coleen) Clemmer, John (Lori) Clemmer, Charles Clemmer, and daughter Bette Stage. He was predeceased by his brother Robert
A celebration of life is being planned in Middletown, NY at a future date.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Sept. 13 to Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lynwood's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.