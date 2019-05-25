|
|
M. Guy Killane
December 24, 1927 - May 23, 2019
Area Resident, NY
M. Guy Killane, a long time area resident, entered into rest, surrounded by his family on Thursday, May 23, 2019. He was 91. Son of the late Milford J. and Dorothy (Swartz) Killane, he was born on December 24, 1927 in Springfield, NY.
Retiring after 43 years, Guy was a Communications Consultant for New York Telephone, Poughkeepsie. He proudly served his country as a Master Sergeant for the Army National Guard from 1948 to 1956. He was a parishioner of St. Patrick's/St. Mary's Church and a member of the Holy Name Society of the church, the Cursillo Community, and the NY Telephone Pioneers. Guy was also an avid golfer and member of the Apple Greens Golf Course in Modena, where he once shot a hole in one.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Gertrude H. (McCabe) Killane; a daughter, Mary (Christopher) Killane-Zoutis of Walden and their children: Guy and Gabrielle; a son, Christopher Guy (Courtney) Killane of Clifton Park and their children: Connor, Tarah, Ian and Shauna.
Private cremation has taken place at Cedar Hill Crematory.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10 a.m., Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at St. Patrick's Church, 55 Grand Street, Newburgh, with Father Fernando Hernandez, Father Thomas Fenlon, and Father John Budwick officiating.
Arrangements are under the care of White, Venuto and Morrill Funeral FCS, 188 N. Plank Road, Newburgh, NY, or visit www.WhiteandVenutoFuneralHome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 25 to May 27, 2019