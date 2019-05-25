Home

POWERED BY

Services
White & Venuto Funeral Home
188 N Plank Rd
Newburgh, NY 12550
(845) 562-6550
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Patrick's Church
55 Grand Street
Newburgh, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for M. Killane
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

M. Guy Killane


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
M. Guy Killane Obituary
M. Guy Killane
December 24, 1927 - May 23, 2019
Area Resident, NY
M. Guy Killane, a long time area resident, entered into rest, surrounded by his family on Thursday, May 23, 2019. He was 91. Son of the late Milford J. and Dorothy (Swartz) Killane, he was born on December 24, 1927 in Springfield, NY.
Retiring after 43 years, Guy was a Communications Consultant for New York Telephone, Poughkeepsie. He proudly served his country as a Master Sergeant for the Army National Guard from 1948 to 1956. He was a parishioner of St. Patrick's/St. Mary's Church and a member of the Holy Name Society of the church, the Cursillo Community, and the NY Telephone Pioneers. Guy was also an avid golfer and member of the Apple Greens Golf Course in Modena, where he once shot a hole in one.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Gertrude H. (McCabe) Killane; a daughter, Mary (Christopher) Killane-Zoutis of Walden and their children: Guy and Gabrielle; a son, Christopher Guy (Courtney) Killane of Clifton Park and their children: Connor, Tarah, Ian and Shauna.
Private cremation has taken place at Cedar Hill Crematory.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10 a.m., Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at St. Patrick's Church, 55 Grand Street, Newburgh, with Father Fernando Hernandez, Father Thomas Fenlon, and Father John Budwick officiating.
Arrangements are under the care of White, Venuto and Morrill Funeral FCS, 188 N. Plank Road, Newburgh, NY, or visit www.WhiteandVenutoFuneralHome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 25 to May 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now