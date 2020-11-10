Mabel Galu
December 23, 1937 - November 8, 2020
Highland Falls, NY
Mabel Callahan Galu, who lived her life devoted to deep faith, family, and friends, passed away on November 8, 2020. She was 82 years old. Born on December 23, 1937 in Wilmington, Delaware, she was the daughter of John and Mary Waldis Callahan.
Mabel married her late husband, Rocco J. Galu on April 8, 1961 at St. Peter's Cathedral in Wilmington, Delaware. Her husband predeceased her on August 1, 2001.
She was also predeceased by her sisters, Mary Callahan Bauerlin and Catherine Callahan Talarowski and her brothers, John Callahan, Jr., and George Callahan.
She is survived by her dear children and their spouses, Joseph Galu and his wife Lisa, Anthony Galu and his wife Sandra, and Theresa Galu Ziemer and her husband Richard. She is leaving behind her most precious grandchildren who gave her so much joy: Samantha Galu, Gianna Galu, Nicole Galu and Benjamin Rocco Ziemer. She is survived by her sister-in-law, Christina Galu Crill of Highland Falls, NY. She is also survived by many dear nieces and nephews of the extended Callahan and Galu families.
After graduating from Ladycliff College in 1959, Mabel began and concluded her successful teaching career in Highland Falls. She was hired in 1959 as a teacher of 32 Kindergarteners. She liked to tell how her room was in an outbuilding converted to a classroom away from the main school, with a bathroom and coat closet combined; no music, gym, art classes or aides to assist. For recess, on a nice day, she would ask parents to assist her in walking these little children up to Roe Park playground. "I was green as grass and at times was overwhelmed by these children who helped their new teacher in so many ways. I will never forget my introduction to the world of teaching."
After 34 years teaching Kindergarten, 1st, and 2nd grades, being a home school instructor, substitute and CCD educator, Mabel estimated she had worked with about 1,000 children, always hoping she made a difference in their lives.
Mabel was a devoted Catholic, giving back to her parish as a Lector, CCD Instructor, and volunteered at the thrift shop and library. She was an active Membership Officer of Ladycliff College Alumnae Association, Board Member of the Highland Falls Library and Docent for the Constitution Island Association.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 12, 2020 from 5 to 8 p.m. at William F. Hogan Funeral Home, 135 Main St., Highland Falls, NY 10928. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Friday, November 13, 2020, at Sacred Heart Church, 353 Main St., Highland Falls, NY. Interment will follow at Peacedale Cemetery. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, there will be limited occupancy and we ask you to please adhere to the state regulations regarding face masks and distancing.
A family statement reads: "Our mom was very proud of her adoptive Highland Falls home and enjoyed being a part of the community. She lived her life with love, warmth and caring. She will live forever in the hearts of her family and in the hearts of her many dear friends in Highland falls."
Memorial donations may be made to Sacred Heart Church, 353 Main St., Highland Falls, NY; Highland Falls Library, 298 Main St., Highland Falls, NY; or The Center, 312 Main St., Highland Falls, NY.
Arrangements by William F. Hogan Funeral Home, 135 Main St., Highland Falls, NY. www.wfhoganfuneralhome.com