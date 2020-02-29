Home

Brooks Funeral Home
481 Gidney Avenue
Newburgh, NY 12550
(845) 561-8300
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Brooks Funeral Home
481 Gidney Avenue
Newburgh, NY 12550
Prayer Service
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
11:00 AM
Brooks Funeral Home
481 Gidney Avenue
Newburgh, NY 12550
MacArthur Wainright Bell


1942 - 2020
MacArthur Wainright Bell Obituary
MacArthur Wainright Bell
May 12, 1942 - February 26, 2020
Newburgh, NY
MacArthur "Mickey" Wainright Bell, 77 of Newburgh, a retired laborer for American Felt & Filter in New Windsor, entered into rest surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, February 26, 2020. Born in New Paltz on May 12, 1942, he was the son of the late Chester David and Mrytle Cecial (Fitzgerald) Bell.
Mickey loved to hunt and fish. He married his beloved wife, Jeannette (Partington) Bell, who survives at home. In addition to Jeannette, his memory will be cherished by his loving family, his daughters, Rose Sarandrea and her husband, David of Waterbury, CT, Brenda Cubero and her husband, Ruben of Richmond, VA, Linda Gray and her husband, Paul of Newburgh, and Tammy Iannucci and her husband, Steven of Wellington, FL; son-in-law, Bryan Lewis of Blooming Grove, NY; 17 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, MacArthur was predeceased by two sons, Michael and MacArthur Jr. Bell, daughter, Pamela Marie Lewis, grandson, William Lewis, and two brothers, Robert and Charles Bell.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at Brooks Funeral Home, 481 Gidney Ave. Newburgh. A Prayer Service will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 5, at the funeral home, with burial following in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Newburgh. To send a personal condolence please visit www.brooksfh.com or call (845) 561-8300.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020
