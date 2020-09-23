MacDonald Keir
March 1, 1930 - September 20, 2020
Cragsmoor, NY
MacDonald "Hoppy" Keir of Cragsmoor NY passed away on Sunday, September 20th, 2020 peacefully at his home on the mountain he loved and lived all his life. He was born on March 1st, 1930 to the late Lawrence and Frances Keir in Ellenville, NY. He married Audrey Terwilliger on October 6, 1957 and had two children, Donna and Morgan.
He leaves behind his wife, Audrey; a daughter, Donna White and her husband, Clay; daughter-in-law, RiAnne Keir; grandson, Ian Keir, his wife, Faith and their children, Zella and Ellis; granddaughter, Karissa; grandson, Cameron, his wife, Alexa and their children, Brooklyn, Riley and Lennox; granddaughter, Moriah; nieces, Susie Keir and Jeannie Cowit and many other extended family members. He was predeceased by his son, Morgan Keir; brothers, Harrison "Tink" Keir and Lawrence "Bub" Keir.
He proudly served in the Korean war, and was a member of the Cooperstown VFW Post 7128. He was a past member of the Pine Bush Fire Department and a Life Member of the Cragsmoor Volunteer Fire Company. He wore many professional hats including being a New York State Trooper, Prison Guard and lastly employed by the Town of Wawarsing Highway Department.
Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m., Thursday, September 24th at Gagan Funeral Home, 1525 Burlingham Road, Pine Bush NY with graveside services at New Prospect Cemetery immediately following. Due to COVID-19 restrictions capacity is limited. Face mask and social distance requirements mandated by NYS are in effect.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Cragsmoor Fire Company, PO Box 155, Cragsmoor NY 12420 or The Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st St. Suite 800, Miami FL 33131. To leave an online condolence please visit www.wmgaganfuneralhome.com