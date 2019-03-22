|
|
Madeline Ann Mason
February 18, 1933 - March 20, 2019
Matamoras, PA
Madeline Ann Mason, age 86, of Matamoras, Pennsylvania passed away March 20, 2019 at Belle Reve in Milford, PA, surrounded by her four sons. She was born on February 18, 1933 in Port Jervis, New York. She was the daughter of the late George and Mary Amato Soletro. Madeline worked for the office of the Prothonotary in Milford, PA. She was married to John B. Mason for 61 years before his passing in 2015.
Madeline is survived by her four sons: John B. Mason and his wife, Tria of Milford, PA, Scott Mason and his wife, Robin of Andover, NJ, Gary Mason and his husband, Kevin Thornhill of St. Petersburg, FL, Jay Mason and his wife, Jenine of Wantage, NJ; her beloved grandchildren: Ryan, Adam and his wife, Brynn, Sean and his wife, Jess, Jeffrey, Jacqueline, Jennifer, Anthony, William and Rebecca; her great-granddaughters, Zoey and Makayla; several nieces and nephews including her special niece Sally Harmon of St. Petersburg, FL. Madeline was pre-deceased by her sister, Ann Stellato and her brother, Michael Soletro.
The family would like to thank the staffs at Belle Reve and Karen Ann Quinlan for their compassionate care.
Visitation will be held 3 to 7 p.m., Tuesday, March 26th at the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY. Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, March 27th at the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home. Rev. Nancy Vonderhorst will officiate. Interment will follow at Pine Hill Cemetery, Sparrowbush, NY.
Memorial contributions may be made to Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice, 104 Bennett Ave., Milford, PA 18337 or to the Pike County Humane Society, PO Box 255, Milford, PA 18337.
Arrangements are by the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY. For information, directions or to send a condolence note to the family visit knight-auchmody.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 22 to Mar. 29, 2019