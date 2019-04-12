|
|
Madeline Consorti LaDeuix
July 30, 1937 - April 12, 2019
Marlboro, NY
Madeline Consorti LaDeuix of Marlboro, NY passed away on Friday, April 12th, 2019 at Mid-Hudson Regional Medical Center, Poughkeepsie. She was 81. Madeline was born on Staten Island, NY on July 30, 1937. She was the daughter of the late Phillip Consorti, Sr. and Emidia Massetti Consorti.
Madeline was a hairdresser working for JCPenney before retiring. She was a beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She loved to cook and host parties.
Survivors include her sons: Joseph A. Biengardo and his wife, Deborah and Vance Biengardo; her daughter: JoMaria Pagano; her sister, Diana Consorti; her grandchildren: Deena Reich and her husband, Daryl, Nicole Biengardo and Anthony Gondolfo, Jr., Anthony Pagano and his fiancé, Lauren Bell, Samantha Tomanelli and her husband, Dominick, Christopher Joseph Pagano and Dylan Biengardo, beloved great-grandchildren and step grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her husband, Pierre LaDeuix; her daughters: Anne Biengardo and Danielle LaDeuix; son-in-law, Anthony Pagano; her brother, Phillip Consorti, Jr., and her sister, Mary Fratto.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 16th at St. Mary's Church, 1209 Route 9W, Marlboro, NY with Pastor Thomas Dicks officiating. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Marlboro.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Hudson Valley Hospice Foundation, 400 Aaron Court, Kingston, NY 12401.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Carl J. DiDonato of The DiDonato Funeral Home, 1290 Route 9W, Marlboro, 845-236-4300, www.didonatofuneralservice.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2019