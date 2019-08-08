|
Madeline Marie Bond
October 4, 1941 - August 3, 2019
Walden, NY
Madeline Marie "Midge" Bond of Walden, NY passed away after a struggle with cancer on Saturday, August 3, 2019 in Campbell Hall, surrounded by loved ones. She was 77.
The daughter of the late John and Magdelena Fletcher, she was born October 4, 1941 in Queens, New York.
Madeline loved drawing, painting and spending time with her family.
She was the widow of Barry M. Bond, the love of her life.
Survivors include her daughter, Debi A. Stocks and husband, Joshua W. of Dallas; son John J. and wife Crystal Bond of Walden; grandchildren: Amber Lee Young, Joesph Bellus, Calista Bond, Logan Bond, Chloe Bond; great-grandchild, Avyn Lee Young; siblings: Joan Jordan, Joseph Fletcher, Marge Fletcher, and Sharon Fletcher. She was predeceased by parents, John and Magdelena Fletcher; brothers, Harry Fletcher and John F. "Jack" Fletcher Jr.; sister, Peggy Hanley; brothers-in-law, Eddie Hanley and Roland "Dusty" Jordan.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Walden Humane Society, P.O. Box 135, Walden, NY 12586 or the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Arrangements were made by Millspaugh Funeral Directors; for directions or condolences please visit millspaughfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2019