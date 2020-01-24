|
|
Mae Glass
09/22/1933 - 01/23/2020
Marlboro, NY
Mae Glass from Marlboro, NY passed away on Thursday, January 23, 2020. She was 86 years old. Mae was born in Wallkill, NY on September 22, 1933. She was the daughter of the late Adelaide Ostrander Bernard and George Bernard. She was the 7th of nine children.
She graduated from Newburgh Free Academy in 1953, married John Glass in December 17, 1957 and became the mother of three children.
Mae, a lifetime Baptist, attended Newburgh, Beacon and Fishkill churches. She organized many church socials and sang in their choirs. She loved life and was a gentle soul. She will be deeply missed.
She is survived by her husband John of 64 years and her three children, Margaret, Vivian and David, as well as her two grandchildren Francis and Robert the 3rd.
Visitation will be held on Monday morning from 10am-11am at the DiDonato Funeral Home, 1290 Route 9W, Marlboro.
Funeral services will follow visitation at 11am on Monday at the funeral home.
Burial will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery, New Windsor, NY.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Carl J. DiDonato of The DiDonato Funeral Service, Inc.
(845) 236-4300, www.didonatofuneralservice.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jan. 24 to Jan. 25, 2020