Mae Irene Morris

May 2, 1934 - April 25, 2019

Syracuse, NY - Formerly of Westbrookville,, NY

Mrs. Mae Irene Morris of Syracuse, NY and formerly of Westbrookville, NY died Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Loretto Health & Rehabilitation, Syracuse, NY. She was 84.

She was born May 2, 1934 in Middletown, NY, the daughter of the late Walter Roy Sargeant and the late Rose Irene Monroe Sargeant.

Mae was married to Theodore W. "Pete" Morris, Sr. prior to his death on September 11, 1997.

She was an avid bowler at Middletown Bowling Lanes for the teams of WT Grants, Sargeant Trucking and Spring Street Greenhouse. Mae was the 1959 Powder Puff Derby winner at Orange County Fair Speedway and she was also a long time NY Yankees Fan.

She is survived by her six children: Walter Irving Schoonmaker of Jim Thorpe PA, Pamela Rose Schoonmaker of Baldwinsville NY, Charles Roy Schoonmaker and his wife, Patricia of Pasadena TX, Kevin Lindsay Schoonmaker and his wife, Patricia of Pennellville NY, Terri Michelle Clifford of Syracuse NY, Theodore William Morris, Jr. and his wife, Shannon of Bloomingburg NY; 11 grandchildren; 13 greatgrandchildren; one great great-grandchild; also several nieces, nephews and cousins. She is predeceased by her daughter-in-law, Sandra Schoonmaker.

There will be no visitation. A graveside service will take place at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 22, 2019 with a burial of cremains in the Westbrookville Cemetery, Westbrookville, NY.

Memorial contributions may be made to , Central New York Chapter, 441 W. Kirkpatrick St., Syracuse, NY 13204.

Funeral arrangements are by the Gray-Parker Funeral Home, 100 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY 12771 845.856.5191 For additional information, directions or to send a condolence note to the family, visit www.grayparkerfuneralhome.com Published in Times Herald-Record from May 3 to May 10, 2019