Magdalena R. Fry
March 2, 1938 - March 4, 2020
Newburgh, NY
Magdalena Fry of Newburgh, NY entered eternal rest Wednesday, March 4 surrounded by her family at the comfort of her home. Magdalena is the daughter of the late Evelio and Rosa (Yabor) Leyva, born in Cuba on March 2, 1938.
Magdalena was known to her family and friends as Migdalia or Maggie. She loved her garden and her dog Tito; but most of all she cherished her family. She was bold, brave and beautiful, right to the end of her life. Always outspoken and to the point, you knew where you stood with her. She was happy that she was going to be reunited with the love of her life, Bob.
Magdalena is survived by her children: Deborah Fry and Brenda Fry-Underhill and her husband Timothy of Newburgh, NY; her sister, Miryam Stewart and her husband Scott of Ft. Worth, TX; grandchildren: Adam, Ryan and Benjamin Underhill; great-grandchildren: Easton and Milena Ryan; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents Magdalena is predeceased by her husband Robert A. Fry.
The family would like to thank the hospice nurses Zuri, Elizabeth, Chloe and Janine for their care and dedication.
Visitation will be held Thursday, March 5, from 4:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Brooks Funeral Home, 481 Gidney Ave., Newburgh. A Funeral Home Service will be held Friday, March 6 at 11 a.m. with burial following in Calvary Cemetery, New Windsor.
Although mom loved her flowers, if you would prefer, memorial donations may be made to Cancer research, Hospice of Orange and Sullivan Counties, or a Veterans .
To send a personal condolence please visit www.Brooksfh.com or call 845-561-8300.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020