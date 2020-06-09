Mahendralal M. Parekh

October 20, 1927 - June 4, 2020

Monticello, NY

A beloved husband, father, grandfather and brother passed away on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at Catskill Regional Medical Center in Harris, NY; he was 92. Mahendralal Parekh was born on October 20, 1927 in Junagadh, Gujarat State, India. He was the founder of a commerce college in Junagadh, founder of a bank, member of the Junior Chamber of Commerce, and a successful businessman.

In 1985 Mahendra immigrated to the United States; he lived in Wappingers Falls, Dutchess County, NY and worked at several places including the family jewelry business.

Mahendra leaves behind his wife of 63 years, Vasanti Parekh; son, Shailesh; daughters, Kashmira, Dimple and Poonam; brothers, Jasvantalal, Prafulchandra and Shirishchandra; seven grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. His oldest daughter, Bhavana and older sister, Harshaben predeceased him.

During his free time Mahendra enjoyed reading, spending time with his family and was a devout Hindu. Mahendra was a supporter of education based foundations and non-profits.

Arrangements were made by Ramsey's Funeral Home, Monticello, NY and the cremation took place at H.G. Smith Crematory in Stroudsburg, PA. The funeral and cremation took place on June 5th 2020.

Mahendralal was loved by his family and friends and will be greatly missed, his memory will live on in our hearts and minds forever.



