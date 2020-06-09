Mahendralal M. Parekh
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mahendralal's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mahendralal M. Parekh
October 20, 1927 - June 4, 2020
Monticello, NY
A beloved husband, father, grandfather and brother passed away on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at Catskill Regional Medical Center in Harris, NY; he was 92. Mahendralal Parekh was born on October 20, 1927 in Junagadh, Gujarat State, India. He was the founder of a commerce college in Junagadh, founder of a bank, member of the Junior Chamber of Commerce, and a successful businessman.
In 1985 Mahendra immigrated to the United States; he lived in Wappingers Falls, Dutchess County, NY and worked at several places including the family jewelry business.
Mahendra leaves behind his wife of 63 years, Vasanti Parekh; son, Shailesh; daughters, Kashmira, Dimple and Poonam; brothers, Jasvantalal, Prafulchandra and Shirishchandra; seven grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. His oldest daughter, Bhavana and older sister, Harshaben predeceased him.
During his free time Mahendra enjoyed reading, spending time with his family and was a devout Hindu. Mahendra was a supporter of education based foundations and non-profits.
Arrangements were made by Ramsey's Funeral Home, Monticello, NY and the cremation took place at H.G. Smith Crematory in Stroudsburg, PA. The funeral and cremation took place on June 5th 2020.
Mahendralal was loved by his family and friends and will be greatly missed, his memory will live on in our hearts and minds forever.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Colonial-Ramsay Funeral Homes Inc
3534 Rte 55
Kauneonga Lake, NY 12749
(845) 583-5445
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved