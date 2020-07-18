1/1
Manuel Torres-Quiñones
1941 - 2020
Manuel Torres - Quiñones
December 25, 1941 - July 16, 2020
New Windsor, NY
Manuel Torres-Quiñones of New Windsor, NY passed away on July 16, 2020. He was 78 years old. Manuel was born to Manuel Torres and Irene Quiñones on December 25, 1941 in Mayaguez, Puerto Rico, but raised from the age of three by his stepmother, Emilia Valentin Torres. He was married to Milagros Valentin Torres for 55 years.
Manuel was a custodial engineer for many years at Brownsville Medical Services in Brooklyn, NY. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather and will be dearly missed by his family and friends.
He is survived by his wife: Milagros Torres at home; sons: Manuel Torres Jr. and wife, Brenda of Montgomery, William Torres and wife, Carolyna of Hillside, NJ; daughter: Marissa Belli and husband, John of Walden; brothers: William Torres and wife, Edith of Puerto Rico, Luis Torres and wife, Rosemary of Brooklyn, NY, Orlando Torres of Brooklyn, NY; sisters: Maria Teresa Torres of Brooklyn, NY, Migdalia Olivo and husband, Cristobal of Puerto Rico, Nidia Torres of Brooklyn, NY; grandchildren: Manuel Torres Jr., Sara Torres, Joseph Belli and William Jacob Torres; many nieces and nephews and dear friends. Manuel was predeceased by his parents.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. on Monday July 20 at the Gridley-Horan Funeral Home, Inc., 39 Orchard St., Walden, NY 12586. Due to the current health and occupancy restrictions, a wait time may apply and wearing of facemasks is required. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 21 at Most Precious Blood Church, 42 Walnut St., Walden, NY. Burial will follow at Wallkill Valley Cemetery, Rte. 52 Walden, NY.
Memorial contributions may be made in Manuel's memory to the Alzheimer's Foundation.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Gridley-Horan Funeral Home, Inc. For additional information or to leave the family a message of condolence, please visit www.gridleyhoran.com

Published in Times Herald-Record from Jul. 18 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
20
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Gridley-Horan Funeral Home
JUL
21
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Most Precious Blood Church
