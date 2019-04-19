Manus Byrne

February 23, 1929 - April 10, 2019

Middletown, NY

Beloved husband of 57 years and cherished father of ten children, Manus Byrne entered eternal rest on Wednesday, April 10, 2019.

Manus is survived by his adoring children: Thomas (Patricia), Michael (Susan), Helen, Mary Wilkinson, (Christina), Gregory (Tara), Matthew (Liz), David (Darrah), Ann (Wesley) Gaus, Elizabeth (John) Feeney. He is survived by his brothers, James and Leo and his sister, Nora, all of County Donegal, Ireland. Manus also leaves behind 24 cherished grandchildren, as well as many beloved nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law. Sadly, Manus was predeceased by his wife, Loretto (née Keenan) and his son, Gabriel.

Born in Maas, County Donegal, Ireland, Manus immigrated to New York in the 1950s. He served honorably with the United States Army and worked for 25 years with MABSTOA as a bus operator. Manus and Loretto and the ten children were active members of St. Nicholas of Tolentine Parish in the Bronx and, upon moving to Middletown, NY in 1983, attended St. Albert's Chapel at the National Shrine of Our Lady of Mount Carmel. In 2005, Manus and Loretto moved to Manhattan, where they became parishioners of Holy Cross Church on 42nd Street. Manus took tremendous pride in the many accomplishments of his children and grandchildren. He delighted in making people laugh. He played the fiddle and loved being outside tending to a garden. He will be greatly missed by all who had the pleasure of sitting with him to hear a story and share a laugh, over a hot cup of tea. Manus is at last reunited in heaven with Loretto, whom he has missed every single moment since her passing.

Visitation is from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, April 22nd at Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home, 130 Highland Ave., Middletown, NY 10940. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m., Tuesday, April 23rd, St. Albert's Chapel at the National Shrine of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel, Carmelite Drive, Middletown.

In lieu of flowers, donations may kindly be made to the Crossroads Food Pantry at Holy Cross Church, 329 West 42nd Street, New York, New York 10036.

In lieu of flowers, donations may kindly be made to the Crossroads Food Pantry at Holy Cross Church, 329 West 42nd Street, New York, New York 10036.