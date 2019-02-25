|
Marc Ryan Tollin
November 14, 1969 - February 24, 2019
Palm Coast, FL
Marc Ryan Tollin, 49, suddenly and without warning, was taken from us on February 24, 2019. Marc was a caring and loving soul who valued his family and his many friends. He was the type of person who really would give you the shirt off of his back and do what he could for even the stranger. This was clearly demonstrated by the organ and tissue donation that he was able to provide after he passed.
He was an avid movie goer and enjoyed the latest electronic gadgets and technology.
He was born November 14, 1969 in Newark, NJ to Merilee and Stephen Tollin. The family moved to Sullivan County, NY, in 1970, and there, he attended school in Liberty, NY. In 1988 he relocated with his family to Ormond Beach, FL, and then in 1998, to Palm Coast, FL. He held various jobs over the years.
He was predeceased by his mother, Merilee and is survived by his father, Stephen at home and older brother, Andrew of Columbia, SC. His uncle, aunts, cousins, nephews, nieces, great nephews and great niece all will surely miss his warm smile and infectious laugh. It is safe to say that the void Marc leaves in this universe will never be filled.
Donations in his memory can be made to Temple Beth Shalom at Palm Coast, Florida.
Arrangements are in the care and trust of Craig-Flagler Palms Funeral Home. For online condolences go to:www.craig-flagler palms.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2019