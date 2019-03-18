Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Homes Inc
117 Maple Ave
Monroe, NY 10950
(845) 782-8185
Resources
More Obituaries for Marcelina Pozzebon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sister Marcelina Pozzebon

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Sister Marcelina Pozzebon Obituary
Sister Marcelina Pozzebon
September 15, 1924 - March 17, 2019
Monroe, NY
Sister Marcelina Pozzebon, a member of the Congregation of the Sisters of the Catholic Apostolate, Pallotines, passed away Sunday, March 17, 2019 at the Convent, Monroe, NY. She was 95 years old. Daughter of the late Antonio and Luiza Pauleto Pozzebon, she was born September 15, 1924.
Sister Marcelina Pozzebon entered the Pallotine Sisters on February 11, 1948. She celebrated her Silver Jubilee in 1973 and her Golden Jubilee in 1998. Last year sister celebrated 70 years in the Pallotine Congregation of Sisters, where she was loved by people of all ages. Sister had a smile that radiated her love from within. She was missioned to nursery schools where she cared for the young, as well as used her cooking expertise for the Sisters in Kearny, NJ. Sister retired in 2007, and resided at Queen of Apostles Convent, Monroe, NY.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, March 19th at Queen of Apostles Chapel, 98 Harriman Heights Road, Monroe, NY. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 20th. Interment will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Monroe, NY.
Memorial contributions may be made to Pallotine Sisters Memorial Fund, 98 Harriman Heights Road, Monroe, NY 10950.
Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home 845-782-8185 www.ssqfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now