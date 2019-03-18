|
Sister Marcelina Pozzebon
September 15, 1924 - March 17, 2019
Monroe, NY
Sister Marcelina Pozzebon, a member of the Congregation of the Sisters of the Catholic Apostolate, Pallotines, passed away Sunday, March 17, 2019 at the Convent, Monroe, NY. She was 95 years old. Daughter of the late Antonio and Luiza Pauleto Pozzebon, she was born September 15, 1924.
Sister Marcelina Pozzebon entered the Pallotine Sisters on February 11, 1948. She celebrated her Silver Jubilee in 1973 and her Golden Jubilee in 1998. Last year sister celebrated 70 years in the Pallotine Congregation of Sisters, where she was loved by people of all ages. Sister had a smile that radiated her love from within. She was missioned to nursery schools where she cared for the young, as well as used her cooking expertise for the Sisters in Kearny, NJ. Sister retired in 2007, and resided at Queen of Apostles Convent, Monroe, NY.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, March 19th at Queen of Apostles Chapel, 98 Harriman Heights Road, Monroe, NY. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 20th. Interment will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Monroe, NY.
Memorial contributions may be made to Pallotine Sisters Memorial Fund, 98 Harriman Heights Road, Monroe, NY 10950.
Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home 845-782-8185 www.ssqfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2019