Marcella Babich
1937 - 2020
August 4, 2020
Livingston Manor, NY
Marcella Babich, a long-time resident of Livingston Manor, died Tuesday, August 4th at home surrounded by family. Born in 1937 in Cepic, Croatia, she then immigrated from Italy to the United States in 1956 on the MS Vulcania where she was greeted by Erminio in America, a gentleman who was soon to be the love of her life. A romance began which lead to a long life full of love and happiness for 63 years.
Marcellas days were full of cooking for her family, gardening, crocheting with Bruna, watching the wild birds in the backyard, traveling to visit family in Europe and spending time with her grandchildren passing down traditions.
She is predeceased by her parents, Stefania and Giovanni Persurich; her brother, Alberto Persurich; her daughter, Miranda Babich; and her granddaughter, Stephanie Babich-Youmans. She is survived by her husband, Erminio; her son, Thomas Babich and his wife, Diane; her daughter, Denise Lovric and her husband, Enio; her grandchildren: Adrianna Lovric, Valentina Gallagher and her wife, Brianne, Vincent Lovric, Christine Ierardi and her husband, Jesse, Andrew Lovric and his girlfriend, Lindsie Siegel; as well as her siblings, Enrichetta Ercole and her husband, Stefano, Lorredana Sbrezzi and her husband, Renato and Guerrino Babich and his wife, Gemma.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Marcella's name can be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
A visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Monday, August 10 at Colonial-Bryant Funeral Home, 29 Pearl Street, Livingston Manor, NY 12758. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m., Tuesday, August 11 at St. Aloysius Church, 22 Church Street, Livingston Manor, NY 12758. Burial will follow at Laurel Hill Cemetery, White Sulphur Springs, NY. Social distancing guidelines set forth by the New York State Department of Health will be in place; a limit of ten visitors at a time will be allowed in the funeral home and facemasks are required at all times. Arrangements under the care of Colonial-Bryant Funeral Home, for further information call 845-439-4333 or visit www.colonialfamilyfuneralhomes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
10
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Colonial-Bryant Funeral Home
AUG
11
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Aloysius Church
Funeral services provided by
Colonial-Bryant Funeral Home
29 Pearl Street
Livingston Manor, NY 12758
(845) 439-4333
