Marcella Joyce Muthig
February 1, 1930 - December 6, 2019
Formerly of Parksville, NY
Marcella Joyce Muthig, formerly of Parksville, was called home to the Lord on December 6, 2019 at Sapphire Nursing and Rehabilitation in Goshen, NY. She was 89 years old. A faithful wife, loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and devoted friend, Joyce was well known for her loving and giving demeanor and her ability to bring the family together with her cooking.
Joyce was born February 1, 1930 to the late Frank and Clara Tremper.
Her godparents, the late Mr. and Mrs. John Tierney of Fallsburg were instrumental in Joyce's upbringing. She was a graduate of Fallsburg Central School in 1947. She attended Sullivan County Community College where she excelled at courses in psychology, as well as enjoying a short career as a court stenographer. She married Clyde Muthig on October 15, 1949, keeping a warm inviting home for her family for over 55 years.
Joyce was a devoted parishioner of the St. Peters Catholic Church in Liberty for over 50 years, faithfully donating her time and skills through the Catholic Daughters of the Americas where she holds the title of Past Regent. She was also heavily involved with the Tri-Valley Squares- A local square-dancing club where she held several titles for many years. She also enjoyed her time spent with the Aden Night Riders Snowmobile Club, co-founded by her late husband. Perhaps her greatest personal accomplishment, Joyce was one of the 75 women to win the "Spirit of Betty Crocker" contest in 1996 in celebration of Betty Crocker's 75th Anniversary. Her Country Style Ribs recipe was published in "Betty Crocker's Best Loved Recipes" in 1998.
Joyce is predeceased by her husband Clyde, her brother Harold Tremper and several brothers and sisters-in-law. She is survived by her children, Peter of Parksville NY, Debra and her husband Hank Savalza of Whidbey Island WA, Wendy and her husband Eric Frey of Crystal River FL. She leaves five grandsons, one granddaughter, two great-granddaughters and a great-grandson, as well as a large circle of extended family and friends.
A viewing will be held from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, December 10 at the Colonial-Ramsay Funeral Home, 275 South Main Street Liberty NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, December 11 at St. Peter's Church, 264 North Main Street Liberty NY. Interment will follow at Grahamsville Rural Cemetery on Route 55 Grahamsville NY.
Memorial Donations may be made to the Catholic Daughters of the Americas National Office: 10 West 71st Street New York, NY 10023.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2019