Marcelle C. Smith-Whiteman
July 3, 1935 - April 3, 2020
Middletown, NY
Marcelle C. Smith-Whiteman, a resident of Middletown since 1983, died after a long illness at her home on Friday, April 3, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.
The daughter of the late Rupert and Phyllis Kaufman Whiteman, she was born on July 3, 1935 in Grenada, West Indies. Marcelle will always be remembered as a woman blessed with the ability to imagine that with faith and hope she would be able to provide whatever was needed for her family. An elegant, fiercely independent and strong feminist, she loved nature, travel and the desire to learn, and she instilled these qualities in her children.
Marcelle leaves to mourn her five children and 16 cherished grandchildren: Rene Smith and her children, Jay, Antwon, Chris and Tommy; Anthony Smith, Roy Andrew Whiteman and his wife, Flor and their children, Andrew, Daniel and Alexa; Denise Pilgrim and her husband, Eugene and their children, Tracy, Jackie, Nicole, Candace and Sarah; Deborah Lee Subhaw, her wife, Malissa and her children, Steven Lawrence, Jourdan Peter, Trenton Matthew and Eric Lee, four sisters, Marilyn, Evelyn, Sonya, Judy and her 23 beloved great- grandchildren.
Funeral services will be private, and held at the convenience of her family due to restrictions required for the safety of family and friends.
When you can, walk outside, feel the warmth of the sun, see the sparkle of the stars and appreciate the love of those around you, like she would. www.applebee-mcphillips.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020