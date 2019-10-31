|
|
Marcia Ann Sladeski
March 6, 1936 - October 31, 2019
Gardiner, NY
Marcia Ann Sladeski entered into rest on October 31, 2019 at home.The daughter of the late Peter and Jane (Merritt) Miller, she was born on March 6, 1936 in Newburgh.
Marcia was a graduate of Newburgh Free Academy, and was a member of St. Mary's Church since the age of 5. She had been employed by the Evening News in the Mid-1950's where she met her husband Leo. Marcia and Leo's first date was February 3, 1957 and they were married on September 1, 1957. She was employed with the Town of Newburgh for almost 25 years as a school crossing guard at the Balmville School, she then worked as a teacher's assistant for the Newburgh Enlarged City School District in the Special Education Department for approximately 15 years. She will be remembered as an amazing wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. She loved wholeheartedly and found the good in every person she met. She loved books, writing, sports, history, music, Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy. She treasured the time she shared with friends and family, as evidenced by the endless stories she shared with everyone she met. She surrounded herself with an abundance of special trinkets and gifts, each were very near and dear to her heart. She looked forward to each and every moment with her oldest and dearest friend Doris. Marcia was smart, gentle, kind and lived life with great passion. Marcia is now with so many of her closest friends and family members, but most important she is with her soulmate and best friend Leo.
Survivors include her children: Christian Peter Sladeski (Newburgh), Kathleen Ann Kerzner (Sayville NY), Leo Michael Sladeski (Newburgh), Betsy Jane Mackey (Gardiner, NY); Joseph Knox, loving nephew, but loved as a son by Marcia and as a brother by Chris, Kate, Michael and Betsy; grandchildren: Victoria Weber, Donna Sladeski, Samantha Sladeski, Zachary Kerzner, Ryan-Jayne Kerzner, Brandon Waite, Megan Sladeski, Lauren Sladeski, Allison Sladeski, William Mackey, Brian Mackey; great-grandchildren: William Mackey, Olivia Weber, Ethan Joseph Eckroth, Kyle Dora Kerzner, Colton Ray; nieces and nephews: Roseanne, Joe, Karen, Marshalene, Tessie, Peter, Kia, and Donna-Marie.
Visitation will be held from 2-5 p.m. on Sunday, November 3 at Brooks Funeral Home, 481 Gidney Ave., Newburgh. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday at St. Francis of Assisi Church, Newburgh, with burial following in Mt. St. Francis Cemetery, New Windsor.
To send a personal condolence, please visit www.Brooksfh.com or call 845-561-8300.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019