Hudson Valley Funeral Home Inc
239 Quassaick Ave
New Windsor, NY 12553
(845) 562-4411
Marcia Kissel


1941 - 2019
Marcia Kissel Obituary
Marcia Kissel
February 24, 1941 - December 5, 2019
New Windsor, NY
Marcia Kissel of New Windsor, NY passed away on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at St. Luke's Cornwall Hospital, Newburgh; she was 78. The daughter of the late Charles Milliken and Adeline Lahey Milliken, Marcia was born on February 24, 1941 in Newburgh, NY.
Marcia has years of dedicated service to Temple Hill PTO and girl scouts. Marcia is the widow of Stanley Kissel, she is survived by James Kissel, Valerie Kissel Bell, and Zoe Kissel-Naeem; grandchildren, Yazmine Naeem and Douglas Bell; her siblings, James Milliken, Cindy Terracina, Charles Milliken Jr., William Milliken, and Diane Rude.
Graveside services at St. Francis Cemetery were private.
Funeral arrangements under the care of Hudson Valley Funeral Home, 845-562-4411.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019
