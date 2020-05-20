Maren (Doris) Piatt
May 15, 2020
Middletown, NY
Maren (Doris) Piatt of Middletown, NY, a 43-year resident of Chester, NY entered into rest on May 15, 2020, setting her spirit free to be with God. She passed away peacefully and will be missed for her smile, funny stories and her great and unyielding love of her family.
Maren was predeceased by her husband Edward of 32 years. She is survived by her loving, three children: Byron and his wife, Karen, Shawn and his wife, Marian and AdaJo and her husband, Wayne; grandchildren: Tyler, Melanie, Justin, Brandon, Gillian, Alexandra and Marissa; brother: Foster Scribner and his wife, Linda of Wisconsin; sister: Dawn Scribner of California; first husband: Deforest Holdridge of Stony Point, NY; and beloved pet and constant companion, Whiskers.
Maren worked for the Orange County Department of Social Services for many years.
Maren was a former member and president of the Walton Engine & Hose Company - Ladies Auxiliary in Chester, NY and was a former member of the Board of Directors for Wildflowers at Wallkill retirement community.
In her free time, she enjoyed crocheting, growing indoor plants, knitting, needlepoint, sewing, reading, various arts and crafts and, of course, baking. Holidays and family gatherings were not complete without her baking lessons for her grandchildren, her delicious applesauce or a quarrel or two over who got more than their fair share of her homemade and infamous shortbread.
There will be no visitation, but a life celebration will be planned for family and friends for after the pandemic.
With her passion for spirituality as an ordained minister as well as her love of animals in mind, her children ask that, in lieu of flowers, friends who would like to pay tribute to Maren could consider making a donation in her name to Universal Harmony at : theuniversalharmony.com or Rosemary Farm Sanctuary at: rosemaryfarm.org.
Cremation Care have been entrusted to Brendan T. Flynn and Thomas F. Flynn, Directors and Certified Cremation Specialists of Flynn Funeral & Cremation Memorial Centers, Inc.
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 20 to May 22, 2020.