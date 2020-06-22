Margaret A. Cardinale
October 12, 1952 - June 20, 2020
Goshen, NY
Margaret A. Cardinale, 67, of Goshen, passed peacefully on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at her home while surrounded by loved ones.
Margaret was born October 12, 1952 in Manhattan, NY, the daughter of William Walsh and Mary (Donnelly) Walsh. She married Leonard Cardinale on August 27, 1977. Margaret was an avid reader and a lover of history. She had an insatiable thirst for knowledge that could not be quenched.
She retired from EJR Elementary in Pine Bush, NY as a Special Education School Teacher after 21 years. Margaret was a passionate educator who went to work each day with a smile on her face and joy in her heart.
She is survived and will be greatly missed by her husband, Leonard Cardinale and her children, Nicholas Cardinale, Ann Marie Cardinale, and Denise Cardinale. She is survived by her two grandchildren, Isabella Cardinale and Giovanni Cardinale. She is also survived by her siblings, William Walsh, Mary Walsh, Gregory Walsh, Edward Walsh, and Joan Walsh. Margaret is also survived by her loving eight in-laws, eight nieces and seven nephews. She will be missed by so many other lives that she has touched.
She is preceded by many loved ones: her parents, William and Mary Walsh, her sister, Irene Hill, her father-in-law, Anthony Cardinale, mother-in-law, Santina Cardinale, nephew, Kenneth Walsh and brother-in-law, Angelo Cardinale.
Visitation will be Wednesday, June 24 from 2 to 4 & 7 to 9 PM at the Donovan Funeral Home, Inc, 82 South Church Street, Goshen, NY.
Due to the continued public health concerns of COVID-19, please know that there is an occupancy limitation which may cause a wait time and facial coverings must be worn in the funeral home at all times.
A Funeral Mass will be held 10:30 AM on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at St. Columba R. C. Church, 27 High St, Chester, NY.
Committal Services will follow in the Orange County Veteran's Cemetery, Goshen, NY.
Committal Services will follow in the Orange County Veteran's Cemetery, Goshen, NY.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jun. 22 to Jun. 25, 2020.