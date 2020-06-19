Margaret A. Condit
Margaret A. Condit
July 5, 1931 - June 2, 2020
Goshen, NY
Margaret A. Condit, 88, of Goshen, entered into rest on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at Glen Arden in Goshen, NY.
Margaret was born July 5, 1931 in New York, NY, the daughter of Richard Theodore Condit and Marion Mabel (Brown) Condit.
After graduating from City College of New York she was commissioned as a Second Lt. in the Women's Army Corp in 1954.
She retired as a Programmer at Bell Laboratories, Whippany, NJ.
Known as Peg to her friends at Glen Arden, she moved there in 1996.
She is survived by her brother, Richard Condit of Spotsylvania, VA.
Burial will be in Kensico Cemetery at a later date.
Arrangements under the care of the Donovan Funeral Home, Inc., Goshen, NY. To leave a condolence visit www.donovanfunerals.com



Published in Times Herald-Record from Jun. 19 to Jun. 20, 2020.
