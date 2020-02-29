Home

Harris Funeral Home
West St At Buckley
Liberty, NY 12754
(845) 292-0001
Margaret A. "Peggy" Fox

Margaret A. "Peggy" Fox Obituary
Margaret A. "Peggy" Fox
November 1, 1948 - February 28, 2020
Youngsville, NY
Margaret A. "Peggy" Fox of Youngsville, NY, a retired legal secretary for Kaunterman, Taub & Breitner in Manhattan and a longtime area resident, died Friday, February 28, 2020 at Good Samaritan Hospital in Suffern, NY. She was 71.
The daughter of the late Albert and Margaret Tansey Schady, she was born November 1, 1948 in Bronx, NY.
Peggy had been a Communicant of St. Francis Roman Catholic Church in Youngsville, NY; she was a member and a ten year past secretary of the Liberty Elk's Lodge #1545; she enjoyed playing bingo and crocheting.
Survivors include her husband, Harold J. "Harry" Fox, at home; two daughters, Lisa Barnett and her husband James of Mohegan Lake, NY and Jeanine McDermott and her husband James of Westchester Co., NY; one son, Kevin Fox and his wife Diane of Carmel, NY; two brothers, Albert Raymond Schady and his wife Veronica of Bloomingburg, NY and Patrick M. Schady and his wife Cynthia of Pine Bush, NY; six grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m., Sunday, March 1, in the Harris Funeral Home, West St. at Buckley, Liberty, NY. Liberty Elk's Lodge # 1545 will conduct Elk's Services Sunday evening at 7 p.m. in the funeral home. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m., Monday, March 2, in the funeral home. Father Edward Bader will officiate. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Youngsville, NY.
Memorial contributions in Peggy's name may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place,, Memphis, TN 38105.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Harris Funeral Home West St. at Buckley, Liberty, NY 845-292-0001 or 845-439-5200 www.Harris-FH.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020
