Margaret A. Hodas
July 2, 1931 - June 2, 2020
Florida, NY
Margaret A. Hodas of Florida, NY (formerly of Warwick, NY) passed away on June 2, 2020 at Orange Regional Medical Center. She was 88 years old.
Born on July 2, 1931 in Bronx, NY, she was the daughter of the late Mary (Henry) and Arthur Grimes.
Margaret was married to Edward Hodas for 68 years. Margaret was a member of the St. Stephen Sodality and a volunteer at St. Anthony Community Hospital for many years.
Margaret was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who will be sorely missed.
Margaret is survived by her devoted husband, Ed; daughter, Noreen Meduski; son, Edward Hodas Jr.; seven grandchildren: Troy Hodas, Meghan Meduski, Shane Meduski, Kelsey Meduski, Rachel Tutko, Luke Hodas, and Lindsey Hodas; seven great-grandchildren; and sister, Mary Brennan.
Arrangements were private due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Margaret's favorite charity, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105 or online at stjude.org/donate
Arrangements have been made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, please visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.