Margaret "Peg" A. Parkin
July 25, 1931 - April 23, 2020
Warwick, NY
Margaret "Peg" A. Parkin, a longtime resident of Warwick, NY, passed away on April 23, 2020 in Milford, PA. She was 88 years old.
Born in Goshen, NY on July 25, 1931, she was the daughter of Dillie (nee Parker) and Henry L. DeMouth.
Margaret was married to the late Laurence Parkin. Together they operated Parkin Plumbing and Heating in Warwick, which their son, Larry continues to operate. Margaret was also a longtime employee in the Town of Warwick Assessor's office.
She was a member of the Warwick United Methodist Church.
Margaret is survived by her son, Larry Parkin and his wife Fern; daughter, Kim Rafferty; granddaughters: Sydney, Olivia, and Sophia; one niece and several nephews. She was predeceased by her grandson, Trevor Parkin; son-in-law, Thomas Rafferty; sisters, Jean Wagner and Vera Palumbo; and brother, Henry DeMouth.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Belle Reve Senior Living Memory Unit, 404 E. Hartford Street, Milford, PA 18337.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, private graveside services were held at Warwick Cemetery.
Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, please visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2020