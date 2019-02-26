|
Margaret A. Phillips
December 29, 1938 - February 24, 2019
Campbell Hall, NY
Margaret A. Phillips, 80, of Campbell Hall, NY, entered into rest with her children by her side on Sunday, February 24, 2019 at Campbell Hall Health Care Center, Campbell Hall, NY.
Margaret was born December 29, 1938 in Bronx, NY, the daughter of Thomas and Katherine (Fitzgerald) Goggin. She was the widow of Thomas A. Lynch and James Phillips and was also predeceased by her brothers, Edward, Michael and Thomas Goggin, and her sister, Patsy Skeith.
Margaret was born and raised in the Bronx; she loved her Irish heritage and she retired from the Orange County Court in Goshen as Senior Court Clerk. She worked over 25 years at the Court house and loved working there.
She is survived by her three children, Katherine Lynch of Campbell Hall, Kenneth Lynch and wife, Helen of Montgomery and Michael Lynch and wife, Angela of Montgomery; step-sons, Jimmy Phillips and Joey Phillips; four grandchildren, Michael Jr., Joshua, Nora and Grace Lynch; her brother, John Goggin and his wife, Marsha of Silver Spring, MD; sisters-in-law, Bernadette Goggin and Genie Goggin; and many nieces and nephew.
Visitation will be Thursday, February 28 from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at the Donovan Funeral Home, Inc., 82 South Church Street, Goshen, NY.
A Funeral Mass will be held 10:15 a.m. on Friday, March 1, 2019 at St. John The Evangelist R.C. Church, 71 Murray Ave., Goshen, NY. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Margaret's name to the , www.act.alz.org/donate
Arrangements under the care of the Donovan Funeral Home, Inc., Goshen. To leave a condolence visit www.donovanfunerals.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2019