Margaret Ann Boyle
November 15, 1930 - November 27, 2019
Port Jervis, NY
Margaret Ann Boyle, a lifelong resident of Port Jervis, died November 27, 2019, at Belle Reve Senior Living, Milford, PA. She was 89. She was born November 15, 1930, in Port Jervis, the daughter of Agnes Marie Hennessey Boyle and Edward Sidney Boyle. In her stroller, she was the first baby to cross the then-new West End Bridge.
She was a graduate of Port Jervis High School and St. Vincent's Hospital School of Nursing, New York City.
Known since birth as Binky, her big sister Rose chose her nickname from a spunky baby character in a popular Billy DeBeck comic strip topper, Bunky. Their Mom revised Rose's suggestion to Binky, which she better liked the sound of, and Binky she has always been.
Binky was a devoted aunt and friend to her eight nieces and nephews, and to her numerous great and great great nieces and nephews, each of whom she loved with all her heart. She made the best fudge on Earth, and the best apple and lemon meringue pies and jellied gentlemen's salad.
After her sister Rose's death at an early age, leaving six children aged 5 to 19, Bink devoted much of her life – and daily prayers – to their welfare. She helped bathe and dress them as their father worked double shifts to support the family, and along with her sister Catherine, enjoyed taking them on vacations, rejoicing in their accomplishments and generally spoiling them. She and Catherine also enjoyed trips with their mother Agnes.
Bink was employed 41 years as a registered nurse at St. Francis Hospital in Port Jervis, the hospital now known as Bon Secours Community Hospital. She was a staff nurse for many years and head nurse for the last 20 years of her career. She retired in 1992.
As a nurse, she was a legend – at the hospital and at home. During one extended period in the early 1970s, she oversaw the care of a full floor of patients at the hospital by day – and then went home to care for her bedridden mother and brother-in-law. She lived to care for others.
She was, for nearly 80 years, a member of the Church of the Most Sacred Heart, Port Jervis – a church her paternal grandparents helped build. She served as a member of the parish council, eucharistic minister, lector and church trustee. She was very active for many years in the parish Altar & Rosary Society.
In retirement, Bink attended daily Mass in the Church of the Most Sacred Heart – until the church was shuttered by the Archdiocese of New York. She then worshipped at the Church of the Immaculate Conception in Port Jervis – until that church's elevator broke and the church became inaccessible to her. She faithfully attended Mass in her final years at St. Joseph's Church in Matamoras, Pa., and St. Patrick's Church in Milford, Pa., which were easily accessible to people with limited mobility.
She was a 40-year member of Court Madonna No. 114, Catholic Daughters of America, having served as its regent, vice regent, secretary and treasurer. She also served as archdiocesan chair of the Junior Catholic Daughters and subsequently as the Juniors' state chair. She is a recipient of the Marian Medal.
Bink was a member of the American Association of Retired Persons and local AARP 2280 until it disbanded; she served as treasurer and trip secretary for several years. She was also a member of the Port Jervis Senior Citizens.
She is survived by her nephews, Edward Leek and Thomas Leek; nieces, Nancy Leek, Patti Lovelace and Mary Schumacher; her late nephews' widows: Alice Drew, Jonnie Woolsey and Gerda Leek; 15 great nieces and nephews: Gina Woolsey McCann, who took Bink to Mass countless times, visited regularly and rang often, bringing her great joy, Tony Woolsey, Sandra Burns, Paul Lovelace, Crystal Lovelace, Melissa Vollert, Rosi Fournier, Stephen Schumacher, Thomas Schumacher, Robert Schumacher, Morgan Leek, Kiernan Leek, John Wesley Leek and Sadie Trump; approximately 22 great great nieces and nephews; and one great great great niece, Harper McCann.
She was predeceased by her siblings, Edward Francis Boyle, Rose Marie Leek, John James Boyle, Elizabeth Agnes Woolsey, William Joseph Boyle and Catherine Agnes Boyle; her infant brothers, Michael and Joseph; and her nephews, Robert Woolsey, Albert "Brud" Woolsey and John Jerry Leek.
Services were private. Burial was in the family plot at St. Mary's Cemetery, Port Jervis.
Memorial contributions may be made to "Goshen Ecumenical Food Pantry," c/o The Goshen Independent, P.O. Box 628, Goshen, NY 10924.
Bink's family cannot express in words their gratitude for the lovingkindness shown Bink the last two weeks of her life by the staff at Belle Reve. In her heart, we imagine she would have wanted to die in the house she was born in – where she had spent practically every night of her life. We will be ever grateful for the kindness, compassion and thoughtfulness of everyone at Belle Reve.
Funeral arrangements were by Gray-Parker Funeral Home Inc., Port Jervis. To send a condolence, visit www.grayparkerfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Nov. 30 to Dec. 6, 2019