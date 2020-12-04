Margaret Ann Kehoe
April 23, 1941 - November 28, 2020
East Stroudsburg, PA
Margaret Ann Kehoe (née) McAuliffe, age 79 years, died on November 28th after a short illness in East Stroudsburg, PA.
Born April 23, 1941 to William and Margaret McAuliffe (née McKenna) in Bronx, NY, she was the devoted wife of 34 years to the late Peter Patrick Kehoe.
Margaret is survived by her loving daughters: Grace Saracino and husband, Richard and Ann-Margaret; loving son, Peter and wife, Lauren; wonderful grandchildren: Christian, Liam, and Aidan Willkehr, Tyler and Alexander Kehoe; sisters: Sarah Gleeson, Rose Maguire, Irene and husband, Neil Walker, and many nieces and nephews.
She is predeceased by her sister, Patricia Ruffley; brother-in-law, Edwin Kehoe and sisters-in law: Patricia Hall, Jacqueline Heck and Alicia Corner.
Margaret was a 42 year resident of Monroe, NY and an active member of Sacred Heart Parish since 1971.
Although she worked as a dedicated home health aide for Good Samaritan Hospital and volunteered with Meals on Wheels and Sacred Heart School, Margaret's first and foremost passion was her family.
As matriarch, Margaret was both fierce and fun. She enjoyed gardening and was a gracious and generous host, always opening her home to family and friends.
While her loss is immense, her love and legacy is immeasurable.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to the Alzheimer's Association
(www.alz.org
).
A Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, December 5th at St. Matthew Church, Norwalk, CT for immediate family. A celebration of life is planned for early summer 2021.