Margaret Baggatta Johnson
September 23, 1950 - May 25, 2019
Middletown, NY
Margaret Baggatta Johnson of Middletown, NY, retired employee for Letchworth Village DDSO in Middletown, and a lifelong resident of the area, passed away on Saturday May 25, 2019 at the Northern Riverview Rehabilitation Center in Haverstraw, NY. She was 68.
The daughter of the late Peter and Margaret Newhall Baggatta, she was born on September 23, 1950 in Middletown, NY.
Survivors include her son, Nicholas Anthony Johnson; her brother, Peter Baggatta and his wife, Doreen and his sister, Barbara Ann Tamok, all of Middletown. She is also survived by her nephews: Peter and Gerry Baggatta and Christopher Tamok and Kyle Tamok.
Visitation hours will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday May 30th at the Ralston-Lippincott-Hasbrouck-Ingrassia Funeral Home, Inc., 72 West Main St., Middletown, NY. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Friday May 31st at St. Joseph Church in Middletown. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Middletown, NY.
Arrangements by Ralston-Lippincott-Hasbrouck-Ingrassia Funeral Home, Inc. 343-6023 or www.ocfuneralhomes.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 26 to May 27, 2019