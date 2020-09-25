Margaret Baxter Taylor Faurot
March 27, 1917 - August 23, 2020
Cornwall-on-Hudson, NY
Margaret Baxter Taylor Faurot, 103 years young, passed peacefully at home on Sunday, August 23, 2020, surrounded by her loved ones. Margaret was born on March 27, 1917, in Lochgelly, Fife County Council, Scotland, to Peter Baxter Taylor and Mary Reid Stuart Wright Taylor.
On February 13, 1926, at age eight, Margaret, her mother Mary (31), older sister Mary (10) and younger brother Alex (2) left Glasgow, Scotland, and set sail for America aboard the S.S. Tuscania. Upon their arrival in the Port of New York on February 24, 1926, they were joyfully reunited with their father/husband who had left Scotland a year earlier to establish secure employment and a beautiful home for his family in what would become their beloved Cornwall-on-Hudson, NY.
Margaret excelled academically at Cornwall-on-Hudson High School and played on the basketball and tennis teams there, graduating in 1937.
Margaret Taylor married the love of her life, Irving Cornell Faurot, Sr. in 1940. The wedding was performed by Reverend W. A. Burner, pastor of Cornwall Presbyterian Church. They proceeded to raise their four children in Cornwall-on-Hudson.
A career woman, she was a librarian at the Cornwall Public Library from 1947 to 1995 and taught at the Mother Goose Nursery School. She loved children and talking with people and learning stories of their families, travels and sports.
She was a globetrotter, visiting most states and traveling abroad to many different countries. Margaret was an avid reader and enjoyed nature and sports; ice skating, skiing, swimming, exploring the Hudson River in her red Old Town canoe, walking, especially early morning on the beach and in freshly fallen snow to name a few. She was an avid New York Yankees fan and was affectionately nicknamed "coach." She never once declined a request to participate in spur of the moment road trips or exciting adventures.
Margaret relied on her strong faith in God to guide her through both good times and bad. A member of Cornwall Presbyterian Church since April 1933, she became an integral member serving as a deacon, singing in the choir, crafting items for the annual Apple Time Fair and enthusiastically volunteering to work the dessert table for many a church dinner. She was also a member of Girl Guides (Scotland), the Rebekah's Lodge and the PTA musical/play ensemble.
She exemplified the values of the Greatest Generation as the proud wife of a World War II Navy sailor by displaying sacrifice, humility, integrity, honesty, accountability and selflessness. She was widely regarded as a "class act," was admired for her great fashion sense and for walking to and from work each day in her high heels.
Margaret had a wonderful sense of humor and was devoted to her family and friends, making sure to spend as much time as possible with all. She enjoyed hosting family holidays and gatherings where a great time and many a laugh were shared by all.
Margaret was predeceased by her husband, Irving Cornell Faurot, Sr.; son, Peter Charles Faurot (Irene) and grandson, Philip Tory Faurot (Gail); brother, Alexander Baxter Taylor; father, Peter Baxter Taylor; mother, Mary Reid Stuart Wright Taylor; sisters, Elizabeth "Betty" Taylor Blaine (George/Joe), Mary Stuart Taylor Pessin (Ben), and Ethel Taylor Glasgow (William); nephews, John Barry Faurot, George Orr Shaffer, Jr., Wayne Samuel Glasgow and Philip Randall Faurot; brothers-in-law, Philip Tory Faurot (Ruth/Lydia), Randall Charles Faurot (Jane), Milton Faurot (Fran); and sisters-in-law, Mary Lois Faurot Cocks (Tony), and Helen Faurot Wadsworth (George).
Margaret will be lovingly remembered by her sons, Irving "Sandy" Cornell Faurot, Jr., and Randall Stuart Faurot (Kathy/Judy); daughter, Mary Margaret Alexandra Faurot; grandsons, John Peter Faurot, David Scott Faurot (Lori), Seth Andrew Golden (Kathy), and Matthew Paul Golden; great-granddaughters, Sarah Faith Faurot; Taylor Margaret Faurot Beaubien (Craig), Hailey Kennedy Faurot and Zoe Gabriella Golden; great-grandsons, Bradford Stephen Golden and Grayson Matthew Golden; great great-grandson, Jake Emanuel Golden; great great-granddaughters, Katerina Rachel Marie Faurot and Harper Alexandria Beaubien; nephews, Carroll "Butch" Faurot Cocks (Gail), Robert Peter Pessin (Debbie), William Moffat Glasgow (Kathy), Charles Randall Faurot (Julieann), Thomas Philip Faurot (Lisa), and John Alexander Glasgow (Randi); nieces, Cynthia Cocks Houser, Martha Faurot Crosby (Don), Shelly Faurot Curran (Tony), Melissa Cocks Hedges and Linda Shaffer O'Dell (Don) and many friends.
A private graveside service was held on Thursday, August 27, 2020. The beautiful service was officiated by Pastor Patricia Calahan and retired Reverend Richard Mills, of Cornwall Presbyterian Church, with immediate family in attendance.
A Memorial Service will be held at Cornwall Presbyterian Church, immediately followed by A Celebration of Life at Donahue Memorial Park, Cornwall-on-Hudson, NY, at a later date and upon the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions.
for further information regarding memorial service and celebration of life dates and times.
Memorial donations in memory of Margaret can be made to: Cornwall Presbyterian Church, 222 Hudson Street, Cornwall-on-Hudson, NY 12520; Storm King Fire Engine Company, No. 2, PO Box 333, Cornwall-on-Hudson, NY 12520; Cornwall Volunteer Ambulance Corps, PO Box 151, Cornwall, NY 12518; or the Cornwall Public Library, 395 Hudson Street, Cornwall, NY 12518.
Arrangements are under the direction of James F. Lulves Funeral Home 534-2550.