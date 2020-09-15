Margaret C. James

May 26, 1935 - September 14, 2020

New Paltz, NY

Margaret C. James, 85, of New Paltz, New York, passed on Monday, September 14, 2020 at her home, surrounded by her loved ones.

Born May 26, 1935 in Brooklyn, New York, she was the daughter of the late Jacob and Engelina Lueken.

She married Robert W. James on November 5, 1955 in New Paltz, New York. They had over 47 happy years together before his passing in 2002.

Margaret was a partner/owner of Jenkins-Lueken Orchards, in New Paltz, New York and she enjoyed working there until she passed away. Margaret loved going to the farm everyday to grade apples and visit with the customers. She brought a smile to everyone she met.

Besides working at the orchard, she loved to garden, especially flowers and she adored her dogs.

Survivors include her three sons, Robert James and his wife Eva of New Paltz, NY, David James and his wife, Rynn of Virginia Beach, VA and Eric James and his wife, Kim of New Paltz, NY; her grandchildren, Caitlyn and Carmen James of Virginia Beach, VA, Athena Horton and her husband, Jason of California, Daniel Bernhardt of Florida, Christopher Vrooman of North Carolina, Brandon Bartholomew of New York; and two great grandchildren, Dean and Brooks.

Friends may call on Friday September 18, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Copeland-Hammerl Funeral Home, 162 S. Putt Corners Road, New Paltz, New York 12561.

A Funeral Service will start at 12 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at St. Charles Cemetery, Route 44/55, Gardiner, New York.

Copeland-Hammerl Funeral Home is honored to assist Margaret's family with the arrangements.



