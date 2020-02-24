|
|
Margaret C. Kennedy
January 18, 1932 - February 21, 2020
Monroe, NY
Margaret C. Kennedy entered into eternal rest on Friday, February 21, 2020, at Orange Regional Medical Center after a long illness. Margaret was surrounded by her loved ones as she transitioned to be reunited with her loving husband Jack, who had predeceased her in June 2017. Margaret was 88 years old
Margaret was born in Manhattan, NY, on January 18, 1932 to the late Vincent Arra and Anna Engelhardt Arra. She graduated from Cathedral High School in New York City in 1949.
Margaret and Jack, were married September 12, 1953 at St. Joseph's Roman Catholic Church in Manhattan. They began their life together in Queens, NY, and in 1967 moved their family to Monroe, NY. Margaret was a homemaker and took care of her five children before re-entering the workforce where she joined Orange County Department of Social Services in Goshen, NY. She enjoyed a career in both the Payroll Department and the Child Support Enforcement Unit until retiring in 1994.
In her retirement years, Margaret volunteered for 22 years at both Arden Hill Hospital in the gift shop and later at ORMC in the Infusion Unit. She looked forward to taking care of the patients who were there for treatments as well as their families. She developed a bond with many of them. Margaret enjoyed traveling with her husband Jack. They traveled throughout the United States and abroad. A few of her favorite destinations included France, Italy, and Hawaii, but Margaret's absolute favorite spots were the trips that she took with their grandchildren. Margaret had as much fun planning the trips with her grandchildren as she did the actual vacation.
The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the nursing staff at Orange Regional Medical Center and to Dr. Robert Dinsmore for their loving care and concern during her illness.
Margaret is survived by her sons, John Jr., Kevin, Steven, and his children, Paige, and Patrick, and Sean, and his wife, Susie and their children, Kaylin and Sarah. She is also survived by her daughter, Kathleen Imhof and her son-in-law, Scott and their children, Jaclyn, Kelly, and Kyle.Margaret was predeceased by her brother, Francis Arra.
For many years she was a member of Sacred Heart Parish, in Monroe, NY, where she proudly served on the Parish Council, served as an Eucharistic Minister, taught Religious Education, and volunteered in the parish office. She later became a member of St Anastasia Church where she continued to volunteer.
Margaret loved her family very much and enjoyed spending time with them, especially her grandchildren. A few favorite memories would be Nana's french toast, a game of cards or simply watching a game show. Margaret was also an avid reader and classic movie lover. Her favorites included Casablanca and Gone with the Wind.
Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at Smith, Seaman, and Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, 117 Maple Avenue, Monroe, NY. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Sacred Heart Church, 26 Still Road, Monroe, NY. Interment will follow in St. Anastasia Cemetery, Harriman, NY.
Margaret had a strong Catholic faith which carried her through her life. In lieu of flowers the family requests that a donation be made in Margaret's name to either St.Anastasia's Church, Harriman NY or Sacred Heart Church Monroe NY.
Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home 845-782-8185 www.ssqfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020