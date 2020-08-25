Margaret C. Martin
September 14, 1936 - August 21, 2020
Sparrowbush, NY
Margaret C. Martin, 83, of Sparrowbush, NY, passed away at home surrounded by her family on August 21, 2020. Margaret was born on September 14, 1936 to Alexander and Katherine (Cooley) Quinn in Bronx, NY.
Margaret, known as "Micki" or "Mick" to her family and friends, worked as a bookkeeper/tax preparer for Earl C. Edwards Accounting of Port Jervis until branching out on her own. Eventually, after tiring of traveling, she would return to working steady as the bookkeeper for Tom Quick Inn, Royal Furniture, and Eddy Farm Resort until upon her retirement.
Micki liked to knit or crochet, garden when the mood struck her, read mystery novels and listen to music. In her younger years, she was a member of the choir at the Forestburgh Summer Theatre, known today as the Forestburgh Playhouse.
Micki was married, for 63 years, to the love of her life, John F. Martin, until his passing April 2, 2017. She is survived by her three children: David J. Martin and wife, Patricia of Huguenot, Daniel H. Martin and wife, Eva of Glen Spey, Diane M. Amell and husband, Steven of Sparrowbush; six grandchildren: Jessica DiCoria, John G. Martin and wife, Jessica, Cassandra L. Zube and husband, Christian, Danielle M. Fairchild and husband, Matt, Candace N. Shanks and husband, Jonathan, Jillian F. Martin and fiancé, Dave Johnson; nine great grandchildren; three younger brothers: Al, John, and Patrick Quinn, and many nieces and nephews.
Due to Covid 19, the family has decided on graveside services to be held 11 a.m. on Wednesday, August 26th, at Pine Hill Cemetery in Sparrowbush, NY. Rev. Matthew Newcomb will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Alzheimer's Assoc, Hudson Valley Chapter, 2649 South Rd, Suite 101, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 or to the American Heart Assoc.
, 300 5th Ave, Suite 6, Waltham, MA 02451.
Arrangements are by the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY. For information, directions or to send a condolence note to the family visit knight-auchmoody.com