Margaret C. McCoy
September 2, 2019
Washingtonville, NY
Margaret C. McCoy died peacefully at home on Monday, September 2nd, 2019. She was 89 years old. Marge was the first child born to parents Eleanor and William. After graduating from Grover Cleveland High School, Margaret worked for the Hong Kong Shanghai Banking Corporation and then later St. John's University. After a whirlwind romance she married the love of her life, John McCoy. Marge and John were the parents to three daughters and four grandchildren. Margaret is survived by her dear sister, Dorothy Jamieson; her daughters, Kathleen Smilardi-Kelly, Maureen Lovullo and her husband, Danny; Janette McKay and her husband, Joseph; her grandchildren, Matthew Smilardi, Daniel Lovullo, Sean McKay and Meaghan McKay. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews all of whom she adored as well as many friends who cared for her in her hour of need. She is predeceased by her husband, John McCoy, her male siblings and her sons-in-law, Joseph Smilardi and James Kelly.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 5, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 9 p.m. at the David T. Ferguson Funeral Home, 20 North St., Washingtonville, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Friday, September 6th at St. Mary's Church in Washingtonville. Burial will follow at Calverton National Cemetery in Calverton, NY.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Sept. 3 to Sept. 4, 2019