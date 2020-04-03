|
|
Margaret "Peg" Claster
October 1, 1929 - March 30, 2020
Middletown, NY
Margaret Louise Goldthorp Claster, more commonly remembered as Peg Claster, peacefully passed away at her home on March 30, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She was a 50-year resident of Middletown, NY.
Peg was born on October 1, 1929 to Ephraim Goldthorp II and Ethel Bowers Goldthorp of Philipsburg, PA. She was the third of five children and predeceased by her parents and siblings, Susanne G. Stivers, Mary Goldthorp, Ephraim Goldthorp III and Charles Goldthorp. The Goldthorp family was well respected and admired by all who knew them. Peg always shared her fond memories of growing up in Philipsburg, PA and the lifelong friendships she made with her High School classmates of 1947.
Peg married Paul E. Claster, World War II Army veteran, in 1958. Paul and Peg eloped and had a 50 year marriage, before Paul died late 2007. Peg leaves behind their daughters, Margo Claster and Meghan Claster Littlejohn, along with their families; husband, William Youngman, and daughters, Brooke and Madison Youngman, of Goshen, NY, and husband, Scott Littlejohn and sons, Jake and Trevor Littlejohn of Franklin, TN. She will be deeply missed by her family; and extended family including a brother in law, Norman Stiver, sisters in law, Shirley Goldthorp, and Donna G. Watson, several nieces, nephews, and the Demko family. Her love for her family was unconditionally strong, admired by all, and heartfelt. Her family was her biggest accomplishment.
Peg is also survived by the thousands of children she left an impression on over the course of her 26 year career at MHA Nursery School in Middletown, NY. Her love for children and teaching was a gift that she gave so many over the years and Mrs. Claster was loved by all who met her. Peg was a member of the Children's Enrichment Program and was a lifelong devout Episcopalian, and member of Grace Episcopal Church. Along with Paul, she managed the WWII, 709 Tank Battalion reunions for over seven years, to honor those who fought for our country.
Peg graced us with her contagious smile, beautiful spirit, and relentless energy. She was thoughtful, patient, mischievousness, and was admired by all for her beautifully handwritten letters. But most of all, she will be remembered for her love, loyalty, and acceptance of others. She was one of a kind.
"Grace is not a part of consciousness, but the amount of light in your soul." This is, and forever will be, Peg Claster.
We look forward to honoring this beautiful soul with a Celebration of Life locally, to be scheduled at a later date. Peg will be cremated and ultimately laid to rest with Paul by her side, at Arlington National Cemetery, in Virginia. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Children's Enrichment Committee of Orange County, Grace Episcopal Church, Middletown, NY, or CURE Ocular Melanoma Foundation https://melanoma.org/about-us/programs-initiatives/cure-ocular-melanoma-cure-om/.
Arrangements have been made under the direction of Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020