|
|
Margaret Cristiano
August 17, 1931 - December 17, 2019
Goshen, NY
Margaret Cristiano, 88, of Goshen, entered into rest on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at Orange Regional Medical Center, Middletown, NY.
Margaret was born August 17, 1931 in Bronx, NY, the daughter of Vito and Josephine (Coppola) Federici. She was the widower of John B. Cristiano. Margaret volunteered her time at Arden Hill Hospital and Valley View Nursing Care and spent countless hours knitting beautiful scarves and blankets for local veterans.
She is survived by her children, Francesca Bova and husband, Larry of Hopewell Junction, NY, Josephine Cristiano of Florida, Jeannette Cristiano of Nanuet, NY, Joseph Cristiano of Los Angelos, CA, Victoria Cristiano-Schwartz and husband, Paul of New York, NY and John Cristiano, Jr. of Middletown, NY; six grandchildren, Michael John Wunderlich, Justin and Brandon Wunderlich, Dana and Erik Jongebloed and John Joseph Cristiano; niece, Rita De-Lucia and nephews, Vincent Parco and Victor and Joseph Parco. She was predeceased by her parents and husband, John and her sister, Angelina Parco.
Visitation will be Sunday, December 22 from 2 to 5 p.m. at Donovan Funeral Home, Inc., 82 South Church Street, Goshen, NY.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held 10 a.m. on Monday, December 23, 2019 at St. John The Evangelist R.C. Church, 71 Murray Ave., Goshen, NY.
Burial will follow in the Orange County Veteran's Cemetery, Goshen, NY.
To leave a condolence visit www.donovanfunerals.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019