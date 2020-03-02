|
Margaret Croke
April 30, 1927 - February 25, 2020
Warwick, NY
Margaret "Peggy" Croke, a 60 year resident of Warwick, NY, passed peacefully away on February 25, 2020 surrounded by family, in the comfort of her home.
Born April 30, 1927 in Tarrytown New York, to the late Marion and Edward Miller.
Peggy enjoyed her career as an executive assistant with International Paper Co. for many years, where she left a mark on many who knew and loved her.
Those that knew her, knew very well that she was all about family. Her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the most important things in her life. She was the matriarch of a wonderful clan that will miss her dearly.
Peggy loved the beach, her sunshine, wine, music and dancing to her favorite song, by Shania Twain, "Man! I Feel Like a Woman!"
Peggy is survived by her four children: William "Bill" Croke of Salmon, Idaho, Kathleen Clark and her husband Steve of Kuna, Idaho, Maureen Henderson and her husband Scot of Westtown, New York, and Eileen Burns and her husband Mike of Belmar, New Jersey. She is also survived by thirteen grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren. Peggy was predeceased by her husband William Croke and her brother Edward Miller.
Celebration of her life will be held on Sunday, March 8th from 1 to 4 p.m., with a memorial service at 4 p.m., at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Ave. Warwick, NY.
