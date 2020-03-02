Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home
17 Oakland Avenue
Warwick, NY 10990
(845) 986-4331
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home
17 Oakland Avenue
Warwick, NY 10990
View Map
Service
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
4:00 PM
Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home
17 Oakland Avenue
Warwick, NY 10990
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Croke
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Croke


1927 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret Croke Obituary
Margaret Croke
April 30, 1927 - February 25, 2020
Warwick, NY
Margaret "Peggy" Croke, a 60 year resident of Warwick, NY, passed peacefully away on February 25, 2020 surrounded by family, in the comfort of her home.
Born April 30, 1927 in Tarrytown New York, to the late Marion and Edward Miller.
Peggy enjoyed her career as an executive assistant with International Paper Co. for many years, where she left a mark on many who knew and loved her.
Those that knew her, knew very well that she was all about family. Her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the most important things in her life. She was the matriarch of a wonderful clan that will miss her dearly.
Peggy loved the beach, her sunshine, wine, music and dancing to her favorite song, by Shania Twain, "Man! I Feel Like a Woman!"
Peggy is survived by her four children: William "Bill" Croke of Salmon, Idaho, Kathleen Clark and her husband Steve of Kuna, Idaho, Maureen Henderson and her husband Scot of Westtown, New York, and Eileen Burns and her husband Mike of Belmar, New Jersey. She is also survived by thirteen grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren. Peggy was predeceased by her husband William Croke and her brother Edward Miller.
Celebration of her life will be held on Sunday, March 8th from 1 to 4 p.m., with a memorial service at 4 p.m., at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Ave. Warwick, NY.
In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or online at
Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Ave. Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -