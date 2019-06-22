|
Margaret "Peg" Donnelly
October 5, 1927 - June 21, 2019
Walden, NY
Margaret "Peg" Donnelly of Walden, NY, a retired Teacher for Rondout Valley Grammar School, and a lifetime resident of the area, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 21, 2019, in Montgomery. She was 91.
Daughter of the late James Shea and Mary Garrigan Shea, she was born October 5, 1927 in Walden, NY.
She was a member of Most Precious Blood Church, Walden Sunshine Society and she volunteered at the Montgomery Food Pantry and Meals on Wheels.
Survivors include her son, Timothy Donnelly of Brooklyn, NY; daughter, Kathleen Solorzano and her husband, Jose of California; brother, Michael Shea and his wife, Eileen of Rye, NY; grandsons, Oscar and Alejandro.
She was predeceased by her son, Shawn; brother, Richard Shea and sister, Eileen Avvocato.
Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 25 at the Millspaugh Funeral Home, 22 Bank St. Walden, NY. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 2 p.m., Tuesday, June 25 at Most Precious Blood, Walnut St., Walden, NY. Father Thomas Collucci will officiate. Interment will be at the St. Marys Cemetery, Montgomery.
In lieu of flowers, it is requested that donations be made to The Walden Sunshine Society, PO Box 611, Walden, NY 12586 or Montgomery Food Pantry, 2200 Route 208, Montgomery, NY 12549 in Peg's Memory.
Arrangements were made by Millspaugh Funeral Directors; for directions or condolences please visit millspaughfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from June 22 to June 24, 2019