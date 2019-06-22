Home

POWERED BY

Services
Millspaugh Funeral Director
22 Bank St
Walden, NY 12586
(845) 778-3200
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
11:30 AM - 1:30 PM
Millspaugh Funeral Director
22 Bank St
Walden, NY 12586
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
2:00 PM
Most Precious Blood
Walnut St
Walden, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Donnelly
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret "Peg" Donnelly


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Margaret "Peg" Donnelly Obituary
Margaret "Peg" Donnelly
October 5, 1927 - June 21, 2019
Walden, NY
Margaret "Peg" Donnelly of Walden, NY, a retired Teacher for Rondout Valley Grammar School, and a lifetime resident of the area, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 21, 2019, in Montgomery. She was 91.
Daughter of the late James Shea and Mary Garrigan Shea, she was born October 5, 1927 in Walden, NY.
She was a member of Most Precious Blood Church, Walden Sunshine Society and she volunteered at the Montgomery Food Pantry and Meals on Wheels.
Survivors include her son, Timothy Donnelly of Brooklyn, NY; daughter, Kathleen Solorzano and her husband, Jose of California; brother, Michael Shea and his wife, Eileen of Rye, NY; grandsons, Oscar and Alejandro.
She was predeceased by her son, Shawn; brother, Richard Shea and sister, Eileen Avvocato.
Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 25 at the Millspaugh Funeral Home, 22 Bank St. Walden, NY. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 2 p.m., Tuesday, June 25 at Most Precious Blood, Walnut St., Walden, NY. Father Thomas Collucci will officiate. Interment will be at the St. Marys Cemetery, Montgomery.
In lieu of flowers, it is requested that donations be made to The Walden Sunshine Society, PO Box 611, Walden, NY 12586 or Montgomery Food Pantry, 2200 Route 208, Montgomery, NY 12549 in Peg's Memory.
Arrangements were made by Millspaugh Funeral Directors; for directions or condolences please visit millspaughfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from June 22 to June 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now