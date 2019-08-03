|
Margaret E. McNeely
August 11, 1921 - June 24, 2019
Rock Hill, NY
Margaret Esther Seargent McNeely, age 97, passed away on June 24, 2019 at the Sullivan County Adult Care Center, where she has resided since suffering a stroke in December 2017. Marge was born on August 11, 1921 in Monticello, NY, the daughter of Fannie Robinson and Francis Seargent. She was predeceased by her husband, Thomas F. McNeely and her siblings: Douglas and Donald Seargent, Gertrude Gipson and Clare Hembdt.
Marge graduated from Monticello High School and attended Kingston General Hospital School of Nursing, where she received her RN degree. She worked briefly at the Hamilton Avenue Hospital in Monticello before joining the U.S. Women's Army Corps, where she served as a 2nd Lieutenant. She was stationed in England during World War II, taking care of wounded soldiers.
After the war she returned to Monticello and married Thomas F. McNeely on January 4, 1947 in Liberty NY. They raised three children and Marge was employed as a nurse at the Hamilton Avenue Hospital and Woodbourne Correctional Facility, while working with her husband in their businesses, The United Cigar Store and the Book Nook in Monticello. Upon retirement, Marge and Tom moved to an independent living facility at Hilltop Retirement Community in Johnson City, NY and enjoyed spending their winters in Sarasota Florida. After Tom's death in 2006, Marge gave up their winter home in Florida and in recent years moved into assisted living at Hilltop.
Marge was an active member of The First Church of Monticello, Presbyterian, serving as one of the first women on the session. She was a member of the Eastern Star and enjoyed social events with the local Entre Nous Club.
Marge is survived by her daughters, Alice McNeely (John Smigelski) of San Luis Obispo, CA, Carol Ehrets Pagliaroni (Fred Pagliaroni) of Forestburgh, NY; and son, Peter McNeely (Yolande) of Glen Spey, NY; grandchildren: Owen Smigelski, Seth Smigelski, Laurel (Ehrets) Rourke, Caitlin Smigelski and Russell Ehrets; great-grandchildren: Jonah Smigelski, Ian Smigelski, Emilia Ehrets and Alden Smigelski; cousin-in-law, Frances Joan Taylor Alford; and many nieces and nephews, and other relatives and close friends.
There will be a memorial service at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, August 7 at First Church of Monticello, Presbyterian on Jones Street. Interment of her ashes with military honors will follow at the Sullivan County Veterans Cemetery in Liberty.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be sent in her name to , The American Red Cross, Emily's List and The First Church of Monticello, Presbyterian.
Arrangements are under the direction of the VanInwegen-Kenny, Inc. Funeral Home of Monticello NY
Published in Times Herald-Record from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2019