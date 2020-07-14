1/1
Margaret F. Weymer
1927 - 2020
Margaret F. Weymer
August 28, 1927 - July 13, 2020
Middletown, NY
Margaret F. Weymer, a lifelong area resident, entered into rest on Monday, July 13, 2020 at her home in Middletown, NY, surrounded by her family. She was 92 years of age. The daughter of the late Robert and Anna Jachmann Elsholz, she was born on August 28, 1927 in Goshen, NY.
Margaret had been employed as a library assistant with the Middletown School District. She was a graduate of Orange County Community College. Margaret was a member of the United Presbyterian Church of Middletown, where she was a member of the Women's Guild, a former Sunday School teacher and Deacon.
The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to Brandy and Suzanne of Hospice of Orange & Sullivan Counties for the compassionate and loving care they provided.
Survivors include her children, Steven E. Weymer and his wife, Nancy of Westtown, Wayne E. Weymer and his companion, Barbara Besson of Middletown, and Nancy M. Holder of Stafford, VA; her grandchildren, Bryant Weymer and his wife, Rosella and their children, Ava and Aiden, Sara Weymer, Tina Leslie and her husband, Ted and their children, Matthew and Megan, Mark Weymer, Margaret Beltran and her husband, Harvey and their children, Roman and Preston and step-grandson, Nathan Holder and numerous nieces and nephews. Margaret was predeceased by her husband, Earl C. Weymer; her siblings, Carl L. Elsholz, Gertrude Dann, Robert Elsholz; son-in-law, Eugene Holder; and great grandson, Dominic Beltran.
The family will hold private graveside services at the Pine Hill Cemetery in the Town of Wawayanda. A memorial service will be scheduled and announced at a later date when everyone can gather together safely.
The family would like you to consider making memorial contributions in Margaret's memory to Strong for Dom at www.strongfordom.org or to the United Presbyterian Church of Middletown, 25 Orchard St., Middletown, NY 10940.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Cornelius, Dodd & Connell Funeral Home, Middletown, NY. To send a condolence to the family please visit www.connellfuneralhome.com

Published in Times Herald-Record from Jul. 14 to Jul. 15, 2020.
